(Alliance News) - BasicNet Spa announced Monday that it bought back 6,500 shares in the period from June 19 to June 23.

The shares were purchased at an average price of EUR5.480 for a total of EUR35,620.13.

As a result of these purchases, BasicNet holds a total of 4.1 million treasury shares, or 7.6 percent of its share capital.

BasicNet is in the green by 0.2 percent at EUR5.41 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

