Today at 09:30 am

(Alliance News) - BasicNet Spa announced Monday that it bought back 14,900 shares in the period between July 31 and Aug. 4.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR4.926 for a total value of EUR73,403.16.

As a result of the above purchases, BasicNet holds a total of 4.1 million treasury shares, or 7.6 percent of the share capital.

BasicNet is down 1.1 percent at EUR4.78 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.