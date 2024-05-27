(Alliance News) - BasicNet Spa announced on Monday that it bought back 23,050 shares at an average price of EUR3.756 for a total value of EUR86,574.67 during the period from May 20 to 24.
As a result of the above purchases, BasicNet holds a total of 4.6 million shares
own shares, representing 8.6 percent of the share capital.
BasicNet's stock trades in the green by 0.3 percent at EUR3.70 per share.
