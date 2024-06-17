(Alliance News) - BasicNet Spa announced Monday that it purchased 24,400 of its own ordinary shares between June 10 and June 14.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR3.7090, for a total value of EUR90,503.70.

To date, the company holds 4.7 million treasury shares, or 8.7 percent of its share capital.

BasicNet's stock on Monday closed down 1.4 percent at EUR3.64 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

