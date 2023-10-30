October 30, 2023 at 10:44 am EDT

(Alliance News) - BasicNet Spa announced Monday that it purchased 10,600 of its own shares during the period from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27.

The shares were purchased at an average price of EUR4.617 for a total value of EUR48,945.51.

As a result of these purchases, the company holds nearly 4.3 million treasury shares or 7.9 percent of its share capital.

BasicNet is up 1.2 percent at EUR4.60 per share.

