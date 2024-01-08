January 08, 2024 at 08:16 am EST

(Alliance News) - BasicNet Spa reported Monday that it purchased 11,050 of its own ordinary shares between Jan. 2 and Jan. 5.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR4.608, for a total consideration of EUR50,916.18.

As of today, the company holds 4.4 million treasury shares, or 8.1 percent of its share capital.

BasicNet trades in the red by 1.3 percent at EUR4.82 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

