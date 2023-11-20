November 20, 2023 at 08:22 am EST

(Alliance News) - BasicNet Spa announced Monday that it purchased 12,800 of its own ordinary shares between Nov. 13 and Nov. 17.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR4.3520, for a total consideration of EUR55,700.94.

To date, the company holds 4.3 million treasury shares, or 7.9 percent of its share capital.

BasicNet's stock is up 0.5 percent at EUR4.37 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

