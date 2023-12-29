December 29, 2023 at 10:32 am EST

(Alliance News) - BasicNet Spa reported Friday that it bought back 8,600 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 27 and Dec. 29.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR4.637, for a total consideration of EUR39,879.48.

As of today, the company holds 4.4 million treasury shares, or 8.1 percent of its share capital.

BasicNet trades in the green by 0.4 percent at EUR4.57 per share.

