(Alliance News) - BasicNet Spa announced Monday that it purchased 9,000 of its own ordinary shares between Sept. 11 and Sept. 15.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR4.9880, for a total consideration of EUR44,893.87.

As of today, the company holds 4.2 million treasury shares, or 7.8 percent of its share capital.

BasicNet's stock on Monday closed 0.4 percent in the red at EUR4.96 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.