(Alliance News) - BasicNet Spa reported Friday that it purchased 15,150 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 18 and Dec. 22.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR4.70, for a total value of EUR71,206.50.

As of today, the company holds 4.4 million treasury shares, or 8.1 percent of its share capital.

BasicNet's stock closed Friday down 0.3 percent at EUR4.62 per share.

