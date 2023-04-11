Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. BasicNet S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAN   IT0001033700

BASICNET S.P.A.

(BAN)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:07:48 2023-04-11 am EDT
5.750 EUR   +1.23%
11:04aBasicNet has purchased nearly 13,000 shares of its own common stock
AN
04/03BasicNet has taken over about 19,000 of its own ordinary shares
AN
03/27BasicNet has taken over about 21,000 of its own ordinary shares
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BasicNet has purchased nearly 13,000 shares of its own common stock

04/11/2023 | 11:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - BasicNet Spa reported Tuesday that it purchased 12,936 of its own ordinary shares between April 3 and April 6.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR5.7590, for a total consideration of EUR74,495.89.

To date, the company holds 4.0 million treasury shares, or 7.4 percent of its share capital.

BasicNet's stock is up 1.2 percent at EUR5.75 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about BASICNET S.P.A.
11:04aBasicNet has purchased nearly 13,000 shares of its own common stock
AN
04/03BasicNet has taken over about 19,000 of its own ordinary shares
AN
03/27BasicNet has taken over about 21,000 of its own ordinary shares
AN
03/22FTSE 100 Edges Down as Property, Mining Stocks Fall
DJ
03/20Swiss Government's 'Emergency Rescue' of Credit Suisse via UBS Merger Lifts European St..
MT
03/20Smurfit Kappa Closes Russia Exit
MT
03/20BasicNet moves ahead with its buyback program
AN
03/20Smurfit Kappa completes exit from Russia, selling to local managers
AN
03/15Helikon Investments takes over 13,600 common shares of BasicNet
AN
03/10Futures in the red; sell-off on US banks
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BASICNET S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 313 M 339 M 339 M
Net income 2022 30,0 M 32,6 M 32,6 M
Net Debt 2022 128 M 138 M 138 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,86x
Yield 2022 3,39%
Capitalization 284 M 308 M 308 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,49x
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,0%
Chart BASICNET S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
BasicNet S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASICNET S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Federico Trono Director
Paola Bruschi General Manager-Information Systems
Marco Daniele Boglione Chairman
Cristiano Fiorio Independent Director
Piera Braja Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASICNET S.P.A.6.97%308
INDITEX22.54%102 791
KERING16.80%73 624
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.10.03%67 704
ROSS STORES, INC.-8.12%36 476
HENNES & MAURITZ AB34.53%23 321
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer