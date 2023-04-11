BasicNet has purchased nearly 13,000 shares of its own common stock

(Alliance News) - BasicNet Spa reported Tuesday that it purchased 12,936 of its own ordinary shares between April 3 and April 6.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR5.7590, for a total consideration of EUR74,495.89.

To date, the company holds 4.0 million treasury shares, or 7.4 percent of its share capital.

BasicNet's stock is up 1.2 percent at EUR5.75 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

