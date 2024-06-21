June 21, 2024 at 11:42 am EDT

(Alliance News) - BasicNet Spa announced Friday that between June 17 and June 21 it purchased 22,450 shares at an average price of EUR3.686 for a total value of EUR82,750.11.

As a result of these purchases, the company holds 4.7 million shares or 6.8 percent of the share capital.

BasicNet's stock closed Friday down 0.6 percent at EUR3.63 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

