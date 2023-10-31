(Alliance News) - BasicNet Spa announced Tuesday that its board of directors reviewed results for the first nine months, during which revenues grew 5.3 percent to EUR297.5 million from EUR282.6 million in the same period of 2022.

Ebitda rose to EUR44.7 million from EUR44.1 million, a slight change to positive 1.3 percent.

Ebit, on the other hand, falls 3.3 percent to EUR32.2 million from EUR33.3 million recorded in the first nine months of 2022, after allocating depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets of EUR6.5 million - up from 2022 due to the entry into full operation of the BasicVillage Milano - and amortization of usage rights of EUR5.9 million - up due to new openings of nine direct stores as part of the development of the retail sector.

Net financial position is negative EUR168.3 million from negative EUR141.7 million as of December 31, 2022 and minus EUR144.6 million as of September 30, 2022. The figure takes into account the residual portion of loans obtained to support the purchase of the Sebago brand and the Kappa brand for the territory of Japan - amounting to EUR11.4 million -, loans to support major real estate investments - amounting to EUR28.4 million - and the residual earn-out portion related to the acquisition of 100 percent of the capital of K-Way France sas for EUR9.7 million, against a total cost of the investment of EUR36.9 million.

"The increase in the period," the company specifies in a note, "is mainly due to an anticipation of procurement, aimed at meeting market needs in a faster and more timely manner.

In addition, during the first nine months, dividends of about EUR9 million were paid and treasury shares of EUR1.7 million were purchased.

As far as the future is concerned, based on the order backlog acquired and the expected contribution of royalty and sourcing commission flows, "it is possible to expect that the positive trend in consolidated sales will be confirmed at the end of the year, also thanks to the continued development of the retail component. However, the results of core operations remain conditioned by the evolving global macroeconomic and geopolitical environment," the company concludes.

BasicNet's stock is up 1.4 percent to EUR4.66 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

