(Alliance News) - BasicNet Spa announced Monday that it bought back 15,650 of its own shares during the period from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR4.512 for a total value of EUR70,615.46.

As a result of these purchases, BasicNet holds a total of 4.3 million shares or about 8.0 percent of the share capital.

BasicNet's stock on Monday closed flat at EUR4.54 per share.

