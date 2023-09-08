(Alliance News) - BasicNet Spa announced Friday that it bought back 11,500 of its own shares between Sept. 4 and Sept. 8.

The shares were taken over at a weighted average price of EUR5.010 for a total value of EUR57,619.23.

Following the above purchases BasicNet holds a total of 4.2 million treasury shares, or 7.7 percent of the share capital.

BasicNet closed Friday up 0.2 percent to EUR4.91 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

