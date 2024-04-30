(Alliance News) - BasicNet Spa announced that between April 22 and 26, it bought back 27,250 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of EUR3.931 each and a total value of EUR107,114.62.

Thus, the company holds 4.5 million of its own ordinary shares, or 8.4 percent of the share capital.

BasicNet trades in the red by 0.3 percent at EUR3.83 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.