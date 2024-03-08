(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Friday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

Among the bullish performers is algoWatt, up 9.5 percent to EUR0.20 per share. The company had reported on Wednesday that it was not aware of any events or news that may have triggered the stock's recent movements in Piazza Affari.

"In relation to the performance of the stock on the Stock Exchange in recent sessions and in order to properly inform the market, algoWatt communicates that it is still awaiting the pronouncement of the Court of Milan regarding the request for an extension of the deadline granted for the filing of a final proposal for a group arrangement with creditors or an application for homologation of group debt restructuring agreements," the company explained.

The stock has given up 21 percent in the past month and 67 percent in the past year.

----------

BasicNet does well after the accounts, rising 4.4 percent to EUR4.49 per share. The company reported 2023 earnings of EUR24.4 million from EUR30 million in 2022, down about 19%.

The Board of Directors also resolved to propose to the shareholders' meeting to distribute a dividend of EUR0.15 - up from EUR0.18 in the previous year - for a total amount of about EUR7.4 million.

Revenues amounted to EUR396.8 million, up 2.7 percent from EUR386.1 million in 2022.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

Netweek sits on the bottom and gives up 11% to EUR0.06 per share. The stock has lost 26% in the last thirty days, 81% in the last six months, but gained 53% in the last year.

----------

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.