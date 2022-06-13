Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. BasicNet S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAN   IT0001033700

BASICNET S.P.A.

(BAN)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-06-10 am EDT
6.220 EUR   +0.32%
03:09aSmurfit Kappa's Packaging Plant Catches Fire in Central England
MT
05/25Smurfit Kappa to Build $38 Million Corrugated Packaging Facility in Morocco
MT
05/02BASICNET S P A : Update on the share buy-back plan
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Major blaze hits Smurfit Kappa packaging plant in UK

06/13/2022 | 02:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) -A large fire has ripped through a major packaging plant in central England owned by Smurfit Kappa, with a large amount of paper and cardboard bales on fire in a warehouse.

West Midlands Fire Service said fire crews from across the West Midlands region around Birmingham had made progress containing the blaze throughout the night. It said there were no reports of any casualties.

Ireland's Smurfit Kappa is Europe's largest paper packaging producer. The Birmingham plant is one of two paper mills it operates in the U.K. and it produces 500-700 tonnes of packaging paper every day, which is later converted into cardboard boxes.

The fire service said that at the height of the blaze it had more than 30 fire appliances in use, including two aerial hydraulic platforms, multiple fire engines, a high volume water pumping unit, and a drone.

It said it had declared the fire a major incident after 8,000 tonnes of compressed cardboard caught fire. Pictures posted by the fire service online showed bales of cardboard on fire across a large area of the site.

The fire service said it expected to be in attendance in some capacity for at least the next 48 hours.

Packaging companies have had to meet a surge in demand for their products over the last two years and Smurfit said earlier this year that its product range remained effectively sold out in almost all of the 36 countries it operates in.

(Reporting by Kate Holton in London and Padraic Halpin in Dublin, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)


© Reuters 2022
All news about BASICNET S.P.A.
03:09aSmurfit Kappa's Packaging Plant Catches Fire in Central England
MT
05/25Smurfit Kappa to Build $38 Million Corrugated Packaging Facility in Morocco
MT
05/02BASICNET S P A : Update on the share buy-back plan
PU
04/29BASICNET S P A : - Key indicators show double digit growth in Q1 2022. Consolidated revenu..
PU
04/29LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Miners, strong earnings drive FTSE 100 higher; BoE meeting now in ..
RE
04/29Packaging group Smurfit Kappa posts 33% profit jump
RE
04/29Smurfit Kappa Logs 33% Rise In Q1 Revenue
MT
04/25BASICNET S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/21UBS Details Outlook For Global Containerboard Markets
MT
04/19BASICNET S P A : Update on the share buy-back plan...
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BASICNET S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 242 M 254 M 254 M
Net income 2021 20,3 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
Net Debt 2021 61,8 M 65,0 M 65,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
Yield 2021 2,09%
Capitalization 336 M 353 M 353 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
EV / Sales 2021 1,49x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,5%
Chart BASICNET S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
BasicNet S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASICNET S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Federico Trono Director
Paola Bruschi General Manager-Information Systems
Marco Daniele Boglione Chairman
Cristiano Fiorio Independent Director
Piera Braja Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASICNET S.P.A.8.17%353
INDITEX-20.08%74 675
KERING-27.80%66 179
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.5.93%52 675
ROSS STORES, INC.-32.45%27 014
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-23.69%22 445