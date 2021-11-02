Update on the share buy-back plan...
Update on the share buy-back plan
Turin, November 2nd, 2021 - Within the treasury share buy-back and utilization programme, authorised by the Shareholders' AGM of April 8th, 2021, whose commencement was announced on the same date, BasicNet S.p.A., in the period October 25th and 29th, 2021, acquired on the MTA 30,036 shares. Following these acquisitions, BasicNet holds 9,201,976 treasury shares, equal to 15.087% of the share capital.
Breakdown:
Number of
Average price
Value
Date
ordinary shares
(Euro)
(Euro)
purchased
25/10/2021
6,036
5.090
30,723.24
26/10/2021
5,500
5.084
27,960.38
27/10/2021
6,000
5.028
30,165.56
28/10/2021
6,000
4.973
29,840.92
29/10/2021
6,500
5.045
32,790.00
Total
30,036
5.043
151,480.10
Titolo
Segno
Quantità eseguita
P.zo medio
Mercato
Data ora
BASICNET
Acquisto
3.500
5,0400
AFF
29/10/2021
09:06:34
BASICNET
Acquisto
3.000
5,0500
AFF
29/10/2021 09:05:40
BASICNET
Acquisto
1.000
4,9800
AFF
28/10/2021 09:29:21
BASICNET
Acquisto
1.000
4,9800
AFF
28/10/2021 09:28:39
BASICNET
Acquisto
1.000
4,9734
AFF
28/10/2021 09:12:20
BASICNET
Acquisto
3.000
4,9692
AFF
28/10/2021 09:11:51
BASICNET
Acquisto
3.000
5,0300
AFF
27/10/2021 09:03:03
BASICNET
Acquisto
3.000
5,0252
AFF
27/10/2021 09:02:27
BASICNET
Acquisto
1.500
5,0900
AFF
26/10/2021 09:12:25
BASICNET
Acquisto
2.000
5,0891
AFF
26/10/2021 09:11:18
BASICNET
Acquisto
2.000
5,0736
AFF
26/10/2021 09:10:53
BASICNET
Acquisto
36
5,0900
AFF
25/10/2021 16:06:26
BASICNET
Acquisto
2.000
5,0900
AFF
25/10/2021 09:26:51
BASICNET
Acquisto
2.000
5,0900
AFF
25/10/2021 09:26:29
BASICNET
Acquisto
2.000
5,0900
AFF
25/10/2021 09:26:05
TOTALE
30.036
Disclaimer
BasicNet S.p.A. published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 13:29:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
