Update on the share buy-back plan

Turin, November 2nd, 2021 - Within the treasury share buy-back and utilization programme, authorised by the Shareholders' AGM of April 8th, 2021, whose commencement was announced on the same date, BasicNet S.p.A., in the period October 25th and 29th, 2021, acquired on the MTA 30,036 shares. Following these acquisitions, BasicNet holds 9,201,976 treasury shares, equal to 15.087% of the share capital.

Breakdown:

Number of Average price Value Date ordinary shares (Euro) (Euro) purchased 25/10/2021 6,036 5.090 30,723.24 26/10/2021 5,500 5.084 27,960.38 27/10/2021 6,000 5.028 30,165.56 28/10/2021 6,000 4.973 29,840.92 29/10/2021 6,500 5.045 32,790.00 Total 30,036 5.043 151,480.10

Titolo Segno Quantità eseguita P.zo medio Mercato Data ora BASICNET Acquisto 3.500 5,0400 AFF 29/10/2021 09:06:34 BASICNET Acquisto 3.000 5,0500 AFF 29/10/2021 09:05:40 BASICNET Acquisto 1.000 4,9800 AFF 28/10/2021 09:29:21 BASICNET Acquisto 1.000 4,9800 AFF 28/10/2021 09:28:39 BASICNET Acquisto 1.000 4,9734 AFF 28/10/2021 09:12:20 BASICNET Acquisto 3.000 4,9692 AFF 28/10/2021 09:11:51 BASICNET Acquisto 3.000 5,0300 AFF 27/10/2021 09:03:03 BASICNET Acquisto 3.000 5,0252 AFF 27/10/2021 09:02:27 BASICNET Acquisto 1.500 5,0900 AFF 26/10/2021 09:12:25 BASICNET Acquisto 2.000 5,0891 AFF 26/10/2021 09:11:18 BASICNET Acquisto 2.000 5,0736 AFF 26/10/2021 09:10:53 BASICNET Acquisto 36 5,0900 AFF 25/10/2021 16:06:26 BASICNET Acquisto 2.000 5,0900 AFF 25/10/2021 09:26:51 BASICNET Acquisto 2.000 5,0900 AFF 25/10/2021 09:26:29 BASICNET Acquisto 2.000 5,0900 AFF 25/10/2021 09:26:05 TOTALE 30.036