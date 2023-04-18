Advanced search
    BSLN   CH0011432447

BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG

(BSLN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:33 2023-04-17 am EDT
45.90 CHF   -1.40%
01:54aBasilea Delays US Regulatory Filing for Antibiotic Drug Amid Contract Manufacturing Preparations
MT
01:33aBasilea Pharmaceutica : Updated April 18, 2023
PU
01:16aBasilea provides update on New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration for antibiotic ceftobiprole
GL
Basilea Pharmaceutica : Updated April 18, 2023

04/18/2023 | 01:33am EDT
Focused on

Growth and Innovation

"Patients are at the heart of what we do"

Investor presentation

April 18, 2023

Table of contents

  • Executive summary
  • Portfolio
    • Antifungal
      • Cresemba® (isavuconazole)
    • Antibiotic
      • Zevtera® (ceftobiprole)
  • Financials & Outlook
  • Appendix

Focused on Growth and Innovation

Confidential/proprietary information of Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd, Allschwil - not for distribution

2

Executive summary

Experienced leadership team

Focused on Growth and Innovation

Confidential/proprietary information of Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd, Allschwil - not for distribution

4

At a glance

  • Focus on the treatment of severe bacterial and fungal infections
  • Recognized ability to establish and manage partnerships in both the development and commercial phase
  • Cresemba® and Zevtera® - two revenue generating hospital anti-infective brands
  • Commercial products complemented by programs which are in an earlier stage of development
  • Profitable company listed on SIX Swiss Stock Exchange, SIX: BSLN
  • Located in the Basel area life sciences hub, Switzerland

Focused on Growth and Innovation

Confidential/proprietary information of Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd, Allschwil - not for distribution

5

Disclaimer

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 05:32:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
