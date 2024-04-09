Creating anti-infective
opportunities
"Patients are at the heart of what we do"
Investor presentation
April 9, 2024
Table of contents
- Executive summary
- Portfolio
- Antifungals
- Cresemba® (isavuconazole)
- Fosmanogepix
- BAL2062
- Antibiotic
- Zevtera® (ceftobiprole)
- Tonabacase
- Financials & Outlook
- Appendix
Proprietary information of Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd, Allschwil
Executive summary
Experienced leadership team
At a glance
- Focus on the treatment of severe bacterial and fungal infections
- Recognized ability to establish and manage partnerships in both the development and commercial phase
- Cresemba® and Zevtera® - two revenue generating hospital anti-infective brands
- Commercial products complemented by clinical and preclinical programs, including
- Fosmanogepix, a phase-3-readybroad-spectrum antifungal
- BAL2062, an antifungal for the potential treatment of invasive aspergillosis
- Tonabacase, an endolysin antibacterial for the potential treatment of severe staphylococcal infections
- Profitable biotech company listed on SIX Swiss Stock Exchange, SIX: BSLN
- Located in the Basel area life sciences hub, Switzerland
Innovative anti-infective pipeline
- The registration status and approved indications may vary from country to country.
- Formerly GR-2397
- Phase 3 program was funded in part with federal funds from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS); Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR); Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).
- Exclusive option to in-license upon completion of preclinical profiling
- CARB-X'sfunding for this project is provided in part with federal funds from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS); Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; Antibacterials branch; under agreement number 75A50122C00028; and by awards from Wellcome (WT224842) and Germany's Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF).
Global coverage - Cresemba®
Over 100 countries covered by partnerships
The company we keep - Established strong partnerships
Double-digit percentage royalties on sales by license partners
Participation
in sales of
distribution
partners
through
>CHF 1 bn
transfer price
in potential
milestones
remaining
>CHF 355 mn
upfront and
milestone payments received
Antifungal
Cresemba® (isavuconazole)
Invasive mold infections
The market - Invasive fungal infections
- Severe, potentially life-threatening infections mainly affecting immunocompromised patients
- An important cause of morbidity and mortality in cancer patients undergoing intensive chemotherapy regimens
- Rising number of immunocompromised patients (cancer and transplantations) driving therapeutic demand
- Mucorales infections on the rise - doubled from 2000 to 2013
- Limitations of current therapies (spectrum of activity, toxicity, effective plasma levels) drive the need for new agents
**Kullberg/Arendrup N Engl J Med 2015, Baddley Clin Infect Dis 2010, Roden Clin Infect Dis 2005, Greenberg Curr Opin Infect Dis 2004.
