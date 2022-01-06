Log in
    BSLN   CH0011432447

BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG

(BSLN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 01/05 11:30:54 am
39.72 CHF   -1.59%
Basilea Expects Late-Stage Data for Anti-Bacterial Drug by Mid-2022
MT
BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA : Updated January 06, 2022
PU
Basilea reports on portfolio progress made in 2021
DJ
Basilea Pharmaceutica : Updated January 06, 2022

01/06/2022 | 01:38am EST
Focused on

Growth and Innovation

"Patients are at the heart

of what we do"

Investor presentation

January 6, 2022

Table of contents

  • Executive summary
  • Five reasons to invest
  • Portfolio
    • Antifungal
      • Cresemba® (isavuconazole)
    • Antibiotic
      • Zevtera® (ceftobiprole)
    • Oncology
      • Derazantinib
      • Lisavanbulin (BAL101553)
      • BAL0891
  • Financials & Outlook
  • Appendix

Focused on Growth and Innovation

Confidential/proprietary information of Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd. - not for distribution

2

Executive summary

Experienced leadership team

Focused on Growth and Innovation

Confidential/proprietary information of Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd. - not for distribution

4

At a glance

  • Well funded, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with significantly growing cash flows from commercialized products
  • Focused in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases
  • Potential for sustainable growth and value creation based on commercialized brands and an innovative pipeline
  • Experienced people with the proven expertise to take compounds from research to market
  • Two revenue generating hospital anti-infective brands, Cresemba® and Zevtera® and three oncology drug candidates
  • Recognized ability to establish and manage partnerships in both the development and commercial phase, providing access to international markets
  • Listed on SIX Swiss Stock Exchange, SIX: BSLN
  • Based in life sciences hub, Basel, Switzerland

Focused on Growth and Innovation

Confidential/proprietary information of Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd. - not for distribution

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 06:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 138 M 151 M 151 M
Net income 2021 -22,2 M -24,2 M -24,2 M
Net cash 2021 0,85 M 0,93 M 0,93 M
P/E ratio 2021 -20,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 471 M 514 M 513 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,39x
EV / Sales 2022 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 160
Free-Float 87,5%
Technical analysis trends BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 39,72 CHF
Average target price 87,60 CHF
Spread / Average Target 121%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Veitch Chief Executive Officer
Adesh Kaul Chief Financial Officer
Domenico Scala Chairman
Laurenz Kellenberger Chief Scientific Officer
Marc Engelhardt Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG-2.93%514
MODERNA, INC.-8.24%94 494
LONZA GROUP AG-5.33%58 500
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-4.95%51 231
SEAGEN INC.-1.25%27 917
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-4.41%23 440