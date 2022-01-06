Basilea Pharmaceutica : Updated January 06, 2022

At a glance

Well funded, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with significantly growing cash flows from commercialized products

Focused in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases

Potential for sustainable growth and value creation based on commercialized brands and an innovative pipeline

Experienced people with the proven expertise to take compounds from research to market

Two revenue generating hospital anti-infective brands, Cresemba ® and Zevtera ® and three oncology drug candidates

Recognized ability to establish and manage partnerships in both the development and commercial phase, providing access to international markets

Listed on SIX Swiss Stock Exchange, SIX: BSLN