  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Basilea Pharmaceutica AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSLN   CH0011432447

BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG

(BSLN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:26:48 2023-01-11 am EST
49.80 CHF   +0.61%
03:20aBasilea Pharmaceutica : Updated January 11, 2023
PU
01:34aBasilea Lifts FY22 Revenue Outlook on Higher Contribution From Two Drugs
MT
01:16aBasilea reports preliminary 2022 revenues, exceeding guidance, and provides portfolio update
GL
Basilea Pharmaceutica : Updated January 11, 2023

01/11/2023 | 03:20am EST
Focused on

Growth and Innovation

"Patients are at the heart of what we do"

Investor presentation

January 11, 2023

Table of contents

  • Executive summary
  • Portfolio
    • Antifungal
      • Cresemba® (isavuconazole)
    • Antibiotic
      • Zevtera® (ceftobiprole)
  • Financials & Outlook
  • Appendix

Focused on Growth and Innovation

Confidential/proprietary information of Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd, Allschwil - not for distribution

2

Executive summary

Experienced leadership team

Focused on Growth and Innovation

Confidential/proprietary information of Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd, Allschwil - not for distribution

4

At a glance

  • Focus on the treatment of serious bacterial and fungal infections
  • Recognized ability to establish and manage partnerships in both the development and commercial phase
  • Cresemba® and Zevtera® - two revenue generating hospital anti-infective brands
  • Commercial products complemented by programs which are in an earlier stage of development
  • On track to achieve sustainable profitability in 2023
  • Listed on SIX Swiss Stock Exchange, SIX: BSLN
  • Located in the Basel area life sciences hub, Switzerland

Focused on Growth and Innovation

Confidential/proprietary information of Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd, Allschwil - not for distribution

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG published this content on 11 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2023 08:19:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 116 M 126 M 126 M
Net income 2022 -20,0 M -21,6 M -21,6 M
Net Debt 2022 89,7 M 97,3 M 97,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -28,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 591 M 641 M 641 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,87x
EV / Sales 2023 4,78x
Nbr of Employees 177
Free-Float 88,1%
Chart BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG
Duration : Period :
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 49,50 CHF
Average target price 69,15 CHF
Spread / Average Target 39,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Veitch Chief Executive Officer
Adesh Kaul Head-Corporate Development
Domenico Scala Chairman
Laurenz Kellenberger Chief Scientific Officer
Marc Engelhardt Head-Clinical Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG8.08%641
MODERNA, INC.2.41%72 860
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.5.18%40 029
LONZA GROUP AG3.84%37 852
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-7.54%27 005
SEAGEN INC.-0.72%24 601