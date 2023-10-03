Basilea Pharmaceutica AG Allschwil, formerly known as Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, is a Switzerland-based commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates in one segment, which is the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to meet the needs of patients with severe bacterial and fungal infections. It launched two hospital brands, Cresemba, which is an intravenous and oral drug for the treatment of invasive fungal infections, and Zevtera, which is an intravenous antibiotic for the treatment of severe bacterial infections, especially pneumonia. Additionally, the Company has several preclinical anti-infective assets in their portfolio. Company's products are present in United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Africa.