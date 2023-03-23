Basilea announces CHF 5 million milestone payment from Asahi Kasei Pharma for antifungal Cresemba® (isavuconazole) in Japan

– Milestone related to the launch of Cresemba in Japan



Basel/Allschwil, Switzerland, March 23, 2023

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd (SIX: BSLN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to meeting the needs of patients with severe bacterial or fungal infections, announced today that its license partner Asahi Kasei Pharma (“AKP”) has reported the achievement of a milestone related to the launch of Cresemba® (isavuconazole) in Japan, which triggered a CHF 5 million payment from AKP to Basilea.

David Veitch, Basilea’s CEO, stated: “We congratulate our partner AKP on this significant milestone, following the marketing authorization in Japan in December 2022. Japan is an important commercial market for newer antifungals and we look forward to continue working together with AKP to make Cresemba available to patients in Japan for whom invasive fungal infections can pose a serious threat.”

Cresemba is approved in 73 countries to date and is currently marketed in around 65 countries, including the United States, China, Japan, most EU member states and additional countries inside and outside of Europe. According to the latest available market data, total global in-market sales of Cresemba in the twelve months between October 2021 and September 2022 amounted to USD 363 million, a 19 percent growth year-on-year.1

About isavuconazole (Cresemba)

Isavuconazole is an intravenous (i.v.) and oral azole antifungal, commercialized under the trade name Cresemba. Basilea has entered into several license and distribution agreements for isavuconazole covering approximately 115 countries. In the 27 European Union member states, as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and the U.K., isavuconazole is approved for the treatment of adult patients with invasive aspergillosis and for adult patients with mucormycosis for whom amphotericin B is inappropriate.2 In Japan, the oral and intravenous formulations are approved for the treatment of adult patients with aspergillosis, mucormycosis, and cryptococcosis. Isavuconazole is also approved in the United States and several additional countries in Europe and beyond, including China.3 It has orphan drug designation in the US, Europe and Australia for its approved indications.

About Basilea

Basilea is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Switzerland. We are committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative drugs to meet the needs of patients with severe bacterial or fungal infections. We have successfully launched two hospital brands, Cresemba for the treatment of invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of bacterial infections. In addition, we have preclinical anti-infective assets in our portfolio. Basilea is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Please visit basilea.com.

