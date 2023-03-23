Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Basilea Pharmaceutica AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSLN   CH0011432447

BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG

(BSLN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  12:23:37 2023-03-22 pm EDT
49.60 CHF   -0.50%
Basilea announces CHF 5 million milestone payment from Asahi Kasei Pharma for antifungal Cresemba® (isavuconazole) in Japan

03/23/2023 | 02:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

–     Milestone related to the launch of Cresemba in Japan

Basel/Allschwil, Switzerland, March 23, 2023

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd (SIX: BSLN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to meeting the needs of patients with severe bacterial or fungal infections, announced today that its license partner Asahi Kasei Pharma (“AKP”) has reported the achievement of a milestone related to the launch of Cresemba® (isavuconazole) in Japan, which triggered a CHF 5 million payment from AKP to Basilea.

David Veitch, Basilea’s CEO, stated: “We congratulate our partner AKP on this significant milestone, following the marketing authorization in Japan in December 2022. Japan is an important commercial market for newer antifungals and we look forward to continue working together with AKP to make Cresemba available to patients in Japan for whom invasive fungal infections can pose a serious threat.”

Cresemba is approved in 73 countries to date and is currently marketed in around 65 countries, including the United States, China, Japan, most EU member states and additional countries inside and outside of Europe. According to the latest available market data, total global in-market sales of Cresemba in the twelve months between October 2021 and September 2022 amounted to USD 363 million, a 19 percent growth year-on-year.1

About isavuconazole (Cresemba)

Isavuconazole is an intravenous (i.v.) and oral azole antifungal, commercialized under the trade name Cresemba. Basilea has entered into several license and distribution agreements for isavuconazole covering approximately 115 countries. In the 27 European Union member states, as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and the U.K., isavuconazole is approved for the treatment of adult patients with invasive aspergillosis and for adult patients with mucormycosis for whom amphotericin B is inappropriate.2 In Japan, the oral and intravenous formulations are approved for the treatment of adult patients with aspergillosis, mucormycosis, and cryptococcosis. Isavuconazole is also approved in the United States and several additional countries in Europe and beyond, including China.3 It has orphan drug designation in the US, Europe and Australia for its approved indications.

About Basilea

Basilea is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Switzerland. We are committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative drugs to meet the needs of patients with severe bacterial or fungal infections. We have successfully launched two hospital brands, Cresemba for the treatment of invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of bacterial infections. In addition, we have preclinical anti-infective assets in our portfolio. Basilea is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Please visit basilea.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd and its business, including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Peer Nils Schröder, PhD

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd, Allschwil
Hegenheimermattweg 167b
4123 Allschwil
Switzerland
Phone+41 61 606 1102
E-mailmedia_relations@basilea.com
investor_relations@basilea.com

This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.

References

  1. IQVIA Analytics Link, September 2022. In-market sales reported as moving annual total (MAT) in US dollars.
  2. European Public Assessment Report (EPAR) Cresemba: http://www.ema.europa.eu [Accessed: March 22, 2023]
  3. The registration status and approved indications may vary from country to country.

Press release (PDF)

 


Financials
Sales 2023 143 M 155 M 155 M
Net income 2023 39,9 M 43,1 M 43,1 M
Net cash 2023 1,45 M 1,57 M 1,57 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 593 M 642 M 642 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,13x
EV / Sales 2024 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 141
Free-Float 87,5%
