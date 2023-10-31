(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
October 31, 2023 02:15 ET (06:15 GMT)
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|35.80 CHF
|+0.56%
|-3.24%
|-21.83%
|Oct. 19
|Basilea Pharmaceutica to Buy Clinical-stage Antifungal Compound from Gravitas Therapeutics
|MT
|Oct. 02
|Basilea Pharmaceutica's Application for Antibiotic Accepted for US FDA Review
|MT
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
October 31, 2023 02:15 ET (06:15 GMT)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|35.80 CHF
|+0.56%
|-3.24%
|475 M $
|Basilea Pharmaceutica to Buy Clinical-stage Antifungal Compound from Gravitas Therapeutics
|MT
|Basilea Pharmaceutica's Application for Antibiotic Accepted for US FDA Review
|MT
|Newer antibiotic effective against deadly staph infection in trial
|RE
|Basilea Pharmaceutica AG Provides Product Revenue Guidance for the Second Half of 2023
|CI
|Transcript : Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 15, 2023
|CI
|Basilea Pharmaceutica AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Basilea Pharmaceutica Returns to Profit in H1, Revenue Rises
|MT
|Basilea Pharmaceutica AG Revises Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
|CI
|Switzerland's Basilea Seeks US FDA Nod for Antibacterial Drug
|MT
|Basilea Receives Milestone Payments from Pfizer for Antifungal Medication Sales
|MT
|Basilea Delays US Regulatory Filing for Antibiotic Drug Amid Contract Manufacturing Preparations
|MT
|Basilea Receives CHF5 Million Milestone Payment For Cresemba Launch in Japan
|MT
|Transcript : Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 14, 2023
|CI
|Swiss Drugmaker Basilea Returns to Profit in FY22
|MT
|Basilea Pharmaceutica AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2023
|CI
|Basilea Pharmaceutica AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|Basilea to Get Milestone Payment from Pfizer After Antifungal Drug Sales Exceed Threshold
|MT
|Basilea Forecasts Return to Profit in FY22 Over Anti-infectives Focus
|MT
|Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd Revises Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
|CI
|Basilea Lifts FY22 Revenue Outlook on Higher Contribution From Two Drugs
|MT
|Basilea Pharmaceutica Gets CHF20 Million Milestone Payment From Anti-fungal Drug Sales In US
|MT
|Basilea Pharmaceutica Fully Repays CHF114 Million of Bonds
|MT
|Swiss Drugmaker Basilea Pharmaceutica's Anti-fungal Drug Wins Japanese Regulatory Nod
|MT
|Switzerland's Basilea Pharmaceutica Secures $4 Million Milestone Payment for Oncology Asset
|MT
|Basilea To Sell Preclinical CLK Kinase Inhibitors To Twentyeight-Seven Therapeutics
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-21.83%
|475 M $
|+66.64%
|40 196 M $
|-13.53%
|32 442 M $
|-58.76%
|28 190 M $
|-31.25%
|25 653 M $
|+22.59%
|19 605 M $
|-36.29%
|18 926 M $
|-6.98%
|15 751 M $
|-20.66%
|10 355 M $
|-31.66%
|8 963 M $