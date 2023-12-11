(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|34.75 CHF
|+1.61%
|-0.57%
|-24.13%
|Nov. 20
Swiss Equities Little Changed Amid Economic Data Spotlight, Julius Bär's Profit Woes
|MT
Nov. 20
Basilea to Get $1 Million Sales Milestone Payment from Pfizer for Antifungal Drug
|MT
Swiss Equities Rise as Unemployment Rate Falls
|MT
Basilea Pharmaceutica Revises Revenue Guidance for the Full Year 2023
|CI
Transcript : Basilea Pharmaceutica AG - Special Call
|CI
Pfizer: Amplyx transfers antifungal rights to Basilea
|CF
Basilea to Buy Investigational First-in-Class Antifungal Drug from Pfizer Affiliate
|MT
Basilea Pharmaceutica Signs Evaluation License, Option Deal With Korea's iNtRON
|MT
Basilea Pharmaceutica to Buy Clinical-stage Antifungal Compound from Gravitas Therapeutics
|MT
Basilea Pharmaceutica's Application for Antibiotic Accepted for US FDA Review
|MT
Newer antibiotic effective against deadly staph infection in trial
|RE
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG Provides Product Revenue Guidance for the Second Half of 2023
|CI
Transcript : Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 15, 2023
|CI
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
Basilea Pharmaceutica Returns to Profit in H1, Revenue Rises
|MT
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG Revises Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
|CI
Switzerland's Basilea Seeks US FDA Nod for Antibacterial Drug
|MT
Basilea Receives Milestone Payments from Pfizer for Antifungal Medication Sales
|MT
Basilea Delays US Regulatory Filing for Antibiotic Drug Amid Contract Manufacturing Preparations
|MT
Basilea Receives CHF5 Million Milestone Payment For Cresemba Launch in Japan
|MT
Transcript : Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 14, 2023
|CI
Swiss Drugmaker Basilea Returns to Profit in FY22
|MT
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2023
|CI
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
Basilea to Get Milestone Payment from Pfizer After Antifungal Drug Sales Exceed Threshold
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-24.13%
|473 M $
|+70.40%
|41 313 M $
|+5.07%
|39 289 M $
|-55.28%
|30 625 M $
|-27.34%
|27 758 M $
|+40.26%
|22 431 M $
|-28.45%
|21 339 M $
|+4.49%
|17 693 M $
|-13.10%
|11 356 M $
|-17.58%
|10 803 M $