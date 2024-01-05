(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
January 05, 2024 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|34.5 CHF
|-0.58%
|-4.43%
|-2.27%
|07:44am
|Basilea Pharmaceutica Eyes Commercialization Partner for Ceftobiprole Ahead of US FDA Verdict
|MT
|Dec. 20
|Global markets live: Fedex, Curevac, Shell, Fedex, Alphabet...
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
January 05, 2024 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)
|Basilea Pharmaceutica Eyes Commercialization Partner for Ceftobiprole Ahead of US FDA Verdict
|MT
|Global markets live: Fedex, Curevac, Shell, Fedex, Alphabet...
|Basilea Pharmaceutica Plans Early Repayment of Loan from Athyrium Capital
|MT
|Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd Announces Accelerated Loan Repayment
|CI
|Basilea Pharmaceutica License Partner Obtains US FDA Approval for Expanded Use of Antifungal Medication
|MT
|Swiss Equities Little Changed Amid Economic Data Spotlight, Julius Bär’s Profit Woes
|MT
|Basilea to Get $1 Million Sales Milestone Payment from Pfizer for Antifungal Drug
|MT
|Swiss Equities Rise as Unemployment Rate Falls
|MT
|Basilea Pharmaceutica Revises Revenue Guidance for the Full Year 2023
|CI
|Transcript : Basilea Pharmaceutica AG - Special Call
|CI
|Pfizer: Amplyx transfers antifungal rights to Basilea
|CF
|Basilea to Buy Investigational First-in-Class Antifungal Drug from Pfizer Affiliate
|MT
|Basilea Pharmaceutica Signs Evaluation License, Option Deal With Korea's iNtRON
|MT
|Basilea Pharmaceutica to Buy Clinical-stage Antifungal Compound from Gravitas Therapeutics
|MT
|Basilea Pharmaceutica's Application for Antibiotic Accepted for US FDA Review
|MT
|Newer antibiotic effective against deadly staph infection in trial
|RE
|Basilea Pharmaceutica AG Provides Product Revenue Guidance for the Second Half of 2023
|CI
|Transcript : Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 15, 2023
|CI
|Basilea Pharmaceutica AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Basilea Pharmaceutica Returns to Profit in H1, Revenue Rises
|MT
|Basilea Pharmaceutica AG Revises Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
|CI
|Switzerland's Basilea Seeks US FDA Nod for Antibacterial Drug
|MT
|Basilea Receives Milestone Payments from Pfizer for Antifungal Medication Sales
|MT
|Basilea Delays US Regulatory Filing for Antibiotic Drug Amid Contract Manufacturing Preparations
|MT
|Basilea Receives CHF5 Million Milestone Payment For Cresemba Launch in Japan
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-2.27%
|486 M $
|+9.26%
|41 430 M $
|-4.88%
|40 165 M $
|-0.88%
|30 640 M $
|+8.19%
|23 055 M $
|+0.47%
|24 134 M $
|-5.18%
|22 097 M $
|-5.52%
|11 457 M $
|-6.14%
|11 453 M $
|+4.65%
|10 814 M $