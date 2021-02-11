Log in
BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG

BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG

(BSLN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Press Releases

Press Release : Basilea achieves preclinical milestone in oncology collaboration on potential first-in-class kinase inhibitor

02/11/2021 | 01:16am EST
   Basel, Switzerland, February 11, 2021 
 
   Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today that it has 
promoted a potential first-in-class small-molecule kinase inhibitor from 
its research portfolio into the next preclinical development stage, 
which triggers an undisclosed milestone payment to its external partner. 
Basilea is planning to start preclinical studies with the goal of filing 
for an IND, i.e. the authorization to evaluate the drug candidate in 
phase 1 clinical studies, by the end of this year. 
 
   Dr. Laurenz Kellenberger, Chief Scientific Officer, said: "We are 
pleased with reaching this important preclinical milestone in our 
external collaboration. The kinase inhibitor fits perfectly with our 
oncology R&D strategy. Its mode of action and unique kinase inhibition 
profile offer the possibility for differentiation and targeted 
development guided by biomarkers. We look forward to achieving the next 
important milestone in this program, which will be the initiation of 
clinical studies with this potential first-in-class kinase inhibitor 
within the next twelve months." 
 
   The program was in-licensed from a privately-owned biotech company in 
2018. 
 
   About Basilea 
 
   Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical 
company, focused on the development of products that address the medical 
challenges in the therapeutic areas of oncology and infectious diseases. 
With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering, 
developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to 
meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening 
conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel, 
Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional 
information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com. 
 
   Disclaimer 
 
   This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain 
forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect", 
"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar 
expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business, 
including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of 
research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such 
statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and 
other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, 
performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be 
materially different from any future results, performance or 
achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. 
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this 
date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements 
contained herein as a result of new information, future events or 
otherwise. 
 
   For further information, please contact: 
 
 
 
 
  Peer Nils Schröder, PhD 
   Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations 
  Phone                                     +41 61 606 1102 
  E-mail        media_relations@basilea.com 
                 investor_relations@basilea.com 
 
 
   This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com. 
 
   Press release (PDF) 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=vJSZWnKDtaLT0rp5DtbKcb0Fo83vwVT3UqCMx6Kvb4-Qj5NOg3si1l3qoRKxPdMdQtQZyVUM0inUNUdBYcBHXnyIzDKO7Ejevw4NvgNvpKO3WBo3LTrPj4a_jvy0lLIc0EVySeX5KEJ7c7mrVaHDMzo9BL4kmSR7EYiAP8ktg4ycusGJAGnvt5CJH8Sgf5qG

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 11, 2021 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)

