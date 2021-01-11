Press Release : Basilea reports preliminary 2020 revenue and portfolio progress

-- Significant progress made in the commercialization of Cresemba and
Zevtera with 2020 revenue contributions of CHF 112 million in line with
guidance
-- Advancement in the FIDES clinical program with derazantinib
-- CHF 167 million year-end cash and financial investments, above guidance
Basel, Switzerland, January 11, 2021
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today the unaudited
preliminary revenue and year-end cash-position for the financial year
2020 as well as provided an update on its key clinical programs. Total
revenue is expected to amount to approx. CHF 128 million (FYR 2019: CHF
134.4 million). Total revenue contributions from Basilea's marketed
products, the antifungal Cresemba(R) (isavuconazole) and the antibiotic
Zevtera(R) (ceftobiprole), are expected to amount to approx. CHF 112
million (FYR 2019: CHF 114.3 million) with non-deferred revenue
contributions increasing by 13% to approx. CHF 78 million (FYR 2019: CHF
68.7 million). Basilea also reported preliminary CHF 167 million cash
and financial investments at year-end 2020. Basilea had guided for total
revenue of CHF 128-138 million with total revenue contributions from
Cresemba and Zevtera of CHF 110-120 million and a year-end cash position
of CHF 150 million.
David Veitch, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are very pleased
with the significantly increased non-deferred revenue contributions from
Cresemba and Zevtera, which are reflecting the continued progress that
we, together with our partners, are making in the commercialization of
our brands. We expect that the global in-market sales of Cresemba will
have exceeded 250 million US dollars in 2020. Both Cresemba and Zevtera
have been approved and launched in new markets throughout 2020, which
has triggered multiple milestone payments to Basilea."
He added: "We have also made significant progress in the development of
our anti-infectives and oncology clinical assets. Specifically, in our
FIDES clinical study program with our FGFR inhibitor, derazantinib, we
have not only moved closer towards establishing the clinical
proof-of-concept as monotherapy in the first indication, intrahepatic
cholangiocarcinoma, but we have also taken an important step in our
urothelial cancer study towards exploring derazantinib's therapeutic
potential in combination with other anti-cancer therapies such as immune
checkpoint inhibitors. The initiation of the gastric cancer study, a
potential first-to-market opportunity, underscores the broad potential
that we see for the compound."
Adesh Kaul, Chief Financial Officer, added: "The continued double-digit
growth in our Cresemba and Zevtera non-deferred revenue is indicative of
the robust global in-market performance of our brands and the continued
commercialization progress made by our partners. The performance is
particularly remarkable considering the continued strength of the Swiss
franc and the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the second
half of 2020, which has pushed the expected timing of potential
commercial milestone events to 2021. Our strong year-end cash position
provides us with the required financial flexibility to execute on our
strategic priorities."
The audited full financial statements as well as the annual report 2020
will be published on February 16, 2021. The final audited revenue for
2020 and the cash position as of year-end 2020 may differ from the
preliminary reported numbers.
Oncology pipeline
In 2020, Basilea has made significant progress in the clinical
development of its FGFR inhibitor derazantinib(2) :
-- Enrolment was completed into the first cohort of the phase 2 study
FIDES-01, which explores derazantinib as monotherapy in patients with
FGFR2 gene fusion positive intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA).3 The
publication of topline results is now projected to be in Q1 2021 because
source data verification is taking longer than previously expected due to
the COVID-19 pandemic.
-- Data from a pooled analysis presented at the ESMO MAP Virtual Congress
2020 show that derazantinib is also active in iCCA patients with FGFR2
gene mutations and amplifications. Basilea is exploring this patient
population in a second cohort of the FIDES-01 study, which is expected to
report further interim results in H1 2021. To date there is limited
clinical evidence from other FGFR inhibitors in this patient population.
Confirmed clinical activity in this patient population would underscore
the broad therapeutic potential of derazantinib as a monotherapy in
FGFR2-positive iCCA.
-- A recommended phase 2 dose for the combination with Roche's PD-L1
checkpoint inhibitor, atezolizumab, in the phase 1/2 FIDES-02 study in
patients with advanced urothelial cancer and FGFR genetic aberrations was
established.4 No dose-limiting toxicities were observed. Both therapies
can be combined at standard doses, i.e. the derazantinib monotherapy
phase 2 dose used in the FIDES-01 study and the approved standard dose
for atezolizumab as a single agent in urothelial cancer. This adds
further evidence to the manageable safety and tolerability profile of
derazantinib.
-- The phase 1/2 study FIDES-03 in patients with advanced gastric cancers
and FGFR genetic aberrations was initiated.5 The study assesses
derazantinib as monotherapy and in combination with Lilly's anti-VEGFR2
antibody ramucirumab and paclitaxel or with atezolizumab.
Dr. Marc Engelhardt, Chief Medical Officer, commented: "We expect the
publication of a number of interim and topline results across the entire
FIDES clinical program throughout 2021 and 2022. In the near-term, we
are looking forward to seeing topline results from the FIDES-01 study in
FGFR2 gene fusion positive iCCA. If the data is consistent with the
interim results published in 2019, this would provide the clinical
proof-of-concept for derazantinib as monotherapy in its first indication
and confirm the safety and tolerability profile of the compound. Based
on its unique kinase inhibition profile, derazantinib has potential for
enhanced activity in combination therapy. We are therefore particularly
excited to see the first efficacy data on the combination of
derazantinib with other anti-cancer agents in our urothelial and gastric
cancer studies, which may allow us to strengthen the evidence for its
differentiation versus other FGFR inhibitors both from the efficacy and
safety perspective."
For lisavanbulin, Basilea has initiated in 2020 a phase 2 study in
patients with advanced glioblastoma, whose tumor tested positive for
end-binding protein 1 (EB1), a potential response-predictive
biomarker.(6) Interim results from this study are expected in H2 2021.
Anti-infectives pipeline
-- In January 2021, Basilea's partner Asahi Kasei Pharma completed patient
enrollment into a phase 3 study with isavuconazole in Japan.7 Topline
results from the study are expected in H2 2021.
-- We are working towards the completion of patient enrolment into the
ceftobiprole phase 3 study ERADICATE, which is the second and last study
necessary for a regulatory filing in the U.S. The ERADICATE study
explores ceftobiprole in Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia (SAB).8
Completion of patient enrolment is expected in Q4 2021 and topline
results in H1 2022.
About Basilea
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical
company, focused on the development of products that address the medical
challenges in the therapeutic areas of oncology and infectious diseases.
With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering,
developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to
meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening
conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel,
Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional
information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com.
Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain
forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect",
"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar
expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business,
including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of
research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such
statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and
other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition,
performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be
materially different from any future results, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this
date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements
contained herein as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
