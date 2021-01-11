Log in
Press Release : Basilea reports preliminary 2020 revenue and portfolio progress

01/11/2021 | 01:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 
   -- Significant progress made in the commercialization of Cresemba and 
      Zevtera with 2020 revenue contributions of CHF 112 million in line with 
      guidance 
 
   -- Advancement in the FIDES clinical program with derazantinib 
 
   -- CHF 167 million year-end cash and financial investments, above guidance 
 
 
   Basel, Switzerland, January 11, 2021 
 
   Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today the unaudited 
preliminary revenue and year-end cash-position for the financial year 
2020 as well as provided an update on its key clinical programs. Total 
revenue is expected to amount to approx. CHF 128 million (FYR 2019: CHF 
134.4 million). Total revenue contributions from Basilea's marketed 
products, the antifungal Cresemba(R) (isavuconazole) and the antibiotic 
Zevtera(R) (ceftobiprole), are expected to amount to approx. CHF 112 
million (FYR 2019: CHF 114.3 million) with non-deferred revenue 
contributions increasing by 13% to approx. CHF 78 million (FYR 2019: CHF 
68.7 million). Basilea also reported preliminary CHF 167 million cash 
and financial investments at year-end 2020. Basilea had guided for total 
revenue of CHF 128-138 million with total revenue contributions from 
Cresemba and Zevtera of CHF 110-120 million and a year-end cash position 
of CHF 150 million. 
 
   David Veitch, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are very pleased 
with the significantly increased non-deferred revenue contributions from 
Cresemba and Zevtera, which are reflecting the continued progress that 
we, together with our partners, are making in the commercialization of 
our brands. We expect that the global in-market sales of Cresemba will 
have exceeded 250 million US dollars in 2020. Both Cresemba and Zevtera 
have been approved and launched in new markets throughout 2020, which 
has triggered multiple milestone payments to Basilea." 
 
   He added: "We have also made significant progress in the development of 
our anti-infectives and oncology clinical assets. Specifically, in our 
FIDES clinical study program with our FGFR inhibitor, derazantinib, we 
have not only moved closer towards establishing the clinical 
proof-of-concept as monotherapy in the first indication, intrahepatic 
cholangiocarcinoma, but we have also taken an important step in our 
urothelial cancer study towards exploring derazantinib's therapeutic 
potential in combination with other anti-cancer therapies such as immune 
checkpoint inhibitors. The initiation of the gastric cancer study, a 
potential first-to-market opportunity, underscores the broad potential 
that we see for the compound." 
 
   Adesh Kaul, Chief Financial Officer, added: "The continued double-digit 
growth in our Cresemba and Zevtera non-deferred revenue is indicative of 
the robust global in-market performance of our brands and the continued 
commercialization progress made by our partners. The performance is 
particularly remarkable considering the continued strength of the Swiss 
franc and the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the second 
half of 2020, which has pushed the expected timing of potential 
commercial milestone events to 2021. Our strong year-end cash position 
provides us with the required financial flexibility to execute on our 
strategic priorities." 
 
   The audited full financial statements as well as the annual report 2020 
will be published on February 16, 2021. The final audited revenue for 
2020 and the cash position as of year-end 2020 may differ from the 
preliminary reported numbers. 
 
   Oncology pipeline 
 
   In 2020, Basilea has made significant progress in the clinical 
development of its FGFR inhibitor derazantinib(2) : 
 
 
   -- Enrolment was completed into the first cohort of the phase 2 study 
      FIDES-01, which explores derazantinib as monotherapy in patients with 
      FGFR2 gene fusion positive intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA).3 The 
      publication of topline results is now projected to be in Q1 2021 because 
      source data verification is taking longer than previously expected due to 
      the COVID-19 pandemic. 
 
   -- Data from a pooled analysis presented at the ESMO MAP Virtual Congress 
      2020 show that derazantinib is also active in iCCA patients with FGFR2 
      gene mutations and amplifications. Basilea is exploring this patient 
      population in a second cohort of the FIDES-01 study, which is expected to 
      report further interim results in H1 2021. To date there is limited 
      clinical evidence from other FGFR inhibitors in this patient population. 
      Confirmed clinical activity in this patient population would underscore 
      the broad therapeutic potential of derazantinib as a monotherapy in 
      FGFR2-positive iCCA. 
 
   -- A recommended phase 2 dose for the combination with Roche's PD-L1 
      checkpoint inhibitor, atezolizumab, in the phase 1/2 FIDES-02 study in 
      patients with advanced urothelial cancer and FGFR genetic aberrations was 
      established.4 No dose-limiting toxicities were observed. Both therapies 
      can be combined at standard doses, i.e. the derazantinib monotherapy 
      phase 2 dose used in the FIDES-01 study and the approved standard dose 
      for atezolizumab as a single agent in urothelial cancer. This adds 
      further evidence to the manageable safety and tolerability profile of 
      derazantinib. 
 
   -- The phase 1/2 study FIDES-03 in patients with advanced gastric cancers 
      and FGFR genetic aberrations was initiated.5 The study assesses 
      derazantinib as monotherapy and in combination with Lilly's anti-VEGFR2 
      antibody ramucirumab and paclitaxel or with atezolizumab. 
 
 
   Dr. Marc Engelhardt, Chief Medical Officer, commented: "We expect the 
publication of a number of interim and topline results across the entire 
FIDES clinical program throughout 2021 and 2022. In the near-term, we 
are looking forward to seeing topline results from the FIDES-01 study in 
FGFR2 gene fusion positive iCCA. If the data is consistent with the 
interim results published in 2019, this would provide the clinical 
proof-of-concept for derazantinib as monotherapy in its first indication 
and confirm the safety and tolerability profile of the compound. Based 
on its unique kinase inhibition profile, derazantinib has potential for 
enhanced activity in combination therapy. We are therefore particularly 
excited to see the first efficacy data on the combination of 
derazantinib with other anti-cancer agents in our urothelial and gastric 
cancer studies, which may allow us to strengthen the evidence for its 
differentiation versus other FGFR inhibitors both from the efficacy and 
safety perspective." 
 
   For lisavanbulin, Basilea has initiated in 2020 a phase 2 study in 
patients with advanced glioblastoma, whose tumor tested positive for 
end-binding protein 1 (EB1), a potential response-predictive 
biomarker.(6) Interim results from this study are expected in H2 2021. 
 
 
 
   Anti-infectives pipeline 
 
 
   -- In January 2021, Basilea's partner Asahi Kasei Pharma completed patient 
      enrollment into a phase 3 study with isavuconazole in Japan.7 Topline 
      results from the study are expected in H2 2021. 
 
   -- We are working towards the completion of patient enrolment into the 
      ceftobiprole phase 3 study ERADICATE, which is the second and last study 
      necessary for a regulatory filing in the U.S. The ERADICATE study 
      explores ceftobiprole in Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia (SAB).8 
      Completion of patient enrolment is expected in Q4 2021 and topline 
      results in H1 2022. 
 
 
   About Basilea 
 
   Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical 
company, focused on the development of products that address the medical 
challenges in the therapeutic areas of oncology and infectious diseases. 
With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering, 
developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to 
meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening 
conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel, 
Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional 
information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com. 
 
   Disclaimer 
 
   This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain 
forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect", 
"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar 
expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business, 
including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of 
research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such 
statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and 
other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, 
performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be 
materially different from any future results, performance or 
achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. 
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this 
date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements 
contained herein as a result of new information, future events or 
otherwise. 
 
   For further information, please contact: 
 
 
 
 
  Peer Nils Schröder, PhD 
   Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations 
  Phone                                     +41 61 606 1102 
  E-mail        media_relations@basilea.com 
                 investor_relations@basilea.com 
 
 
   This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com. 
 
   References 
 
 
   1. IQVIA, September 2020. In-market sales reported as moving annual total 
      (MAT) in U.S. dollars corrected for currency fluctuations. 
 
   2. Basilea in-licensed derazantinib from ArQule Inc., a wholly-owned 
      subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., U.S.A. 
 
   3. FIDES-01: Clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT03230318 
 
   4. FIDES-02: Clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT04045613 
 
   5. FIDES-03: ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT04604132

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 11, 2021 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)

