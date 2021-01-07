Log in
Press Release : Basilea's partner Asahi Kasei Pharma completes patient enrolment in phase 3 study with antifungal isavuconazole (Cresemba(R)) in Japan

01/07/2021 | 01:15am EST
   Basel, Switzerland, January 07, 2021 
 
   Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) reported today that patient 
enrolment has been completed in the phase 3 study with the antifungal 
isavuconazole (Cresemba(R) ), which is conducted in Japan by Basilea's 
partner Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation (Asahi Kasei Pharma). The study 
enrolled 103 patients and is assessing the safety and efficacy of 
isavuconazole in adult Japanese patients suffering from deep-seated 
mycoses, including invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis.(1) 
 
   David Veitch, Chief Executive Officer of Basilea, said: "The completion 
of patient enrolment in the phase 3 study is an important step in the 
development of Cresemba in Japan, where we see one of the commercially 
most important opportunities for the drug. Our partner Asahi Kasei 
Pharma expects to obtain study results in the second half of 2021, which 
will be the next major milestone for potentially making Cresemba 
available for patients in Japan." 
 
   The partnership between Basilea and Asahi Kasei Pharma was established 
in September 2016. Under the terms of the agreement, Asahi Kasei Pharma 
was granted an exclusive license to develop and commercialize 
isavuconazole in Japan. Basilea received an upfront payment of CHF 7 
million and will be eligible to receive up to approximately CHF 60 
million of additional payments upon achievement of regulatory and 
commercial milestones. Basilea will also receive double-digit tiered 
royalties on product sales in Japan. 
 
   Cresemba has been approved in more than 50 countries to date and is 
currently marketed in 48 countries, including the United States, most EU 
member states and several additional countries inside and outside of 
Europe. For the twelve-month period to the end of September 2020, total 
"in-market" sales of Cresemba amounted to USD 244 million, a more than 
28 percent growth year-on-year.(2) 
 
   About isavuconazole (Cresemba) 
 
   Isavuconazole is an intravenous (i.v.) and oral azole antifungal, 
commercialized under the trade name Cresemba. In the 27 European Union 
member states, as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and the 
U.K., isavuconazole is approved for the treatment of adult patients with 
invasive aspergillosis and for the treatment of adult patients with 
mucormycosis for whom amphotericin B is inappropriate.(3) Cresemba is 
also approved in the United States and several additional countries in 
Europe and beyond.(4) It has orphan drug designation in the U.S., Europe 
and Australia for its approved indications. Basilea has entered into 
several license and distribution agreements for isavuconazole covering 
the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, 
the Middle East and North Africa region, Canada, Russia, Turkey and 
Israel. 
 
   About invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis 
 
   Invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis are life-threatening fungal 
infections that predominantly affect immunocompromised patients, such as 
patients with hematologic malignancies (blood cancer). Both infections 
are associated with high morbidity and mortality. 
 
   About Basilea 
 
   Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical 
company, focused on the development of products that address the medical 
challenges in the therapeutic areas of oncology and infectious diseases. 
With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering, 
developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to 
meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening 
conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel, 
Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional 
information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com. 
 
   Disclaimer 
 
   This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain 
forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect", 
"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar 
expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business, 
including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of 
research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such 
statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and 
other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, 
performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be 
materially different from any future results, performance or 
achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. 
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this 
date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements 
contained herein as a result of new information, future events or 
otherwise. 
 
   For further information, please contact: 
 
 
 
 
  Peer Nils Schröder, PhD 
   Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations 
  Phone                                     +41 61 606 1102 
  E-mail        media_relations@basilea.com 
                 investor_relations@basilea.com 
 
 
   This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com 
 
   References 
 
 
   1. Clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT03471988 
 
   2. IQVIA, September 2020. In-market sales reported as moving annual total 
      (MAT) in U.S. Dollar corrected for currency fluctuations. 
 
   3. European Public Assessment Report (EPAR) Cresemba: 
      http://www.ema.europa.eu [Accessed: January 06, 2021] 
 
   4. The registration status and approved indications may vary from country to 
      country. 
 
 
   Attachment: 
 
 
   -- Press release (PDF) 
      http://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6fe81468-26e1-4552-9584-d20bae752964

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2021 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)

