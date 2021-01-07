Press Release : Basilea's partner Asahi Kasei Pharma completes patient enrolment in phase 3 study with antifungal isavuconazole (Cresemba(R)) in Japan

Basel, Switzerland, January 07, 2021
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) reported today that patient
enrolment has been completed in the phase 3 study with the antifungal
isavuconazole (Cresemba(R) ), which is conducted in Japan by Basilea's
partner Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation (Asahi Kasei Pharma). The study
enrolled 103 patients and is assessing the safety and efficacy of
isavuconazole in adult Japanese patients suffering from deep-seated
mycoses, including invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis.(1)
David Veitch, Chief Executive Officer of Basilea, said: "The completion
of patient enrolment in the phase 3 study is an important step in the
development of Cresemba in Japan, where we see one of the commercially
most important opportunities for the drug. Our partner Asahi Kasei
Pharma expects to obtain study results in the second half of 2021, which
will be the next major milestone for potentially making Cresemba
available for patients in Japan."
The partnership between Basilea and Asahi Kasei Pharma was established
in September 2016. Under the terms of the agreement, Asahi Kasei Pharma
was granted an exclusive license to develop and commercialize
isavuconazole in Japan. Basilea received an upfront payment of CHF 7
million and will be eligible to receive up to approximately CHF 60
million of additional payments upon achievement of regulatory and
commercial milestones. Basilea will also receive double-digit tiered
royalties on product sales in Japan.
Cresemba has been approved in more than 50 countries to date and is
currently marketed in 48 countries, including the United States, most EU
member states and several additional countries inside and outside of
Europe. For the twelve-month period to the end of September 2020, total
"in-market" sales of Cresemba amounted to USD 244 million, a more than
28 percent growth year-on-year.(2)
About isavuconazole (Cresemba)
Isavuconazole is an intravenous (i.v.) and oral azole antifungal,
commercialized under the trade name Cresemba. In the 27 European Union
member states, as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and the
U.K., isavuconazole is approved for the treatment of adult patients with
invasive aspergillosis and for the treatment of adult patients with
mucormycosis for whom amphotericin B is inappropriate.(3) Cresemba is
also approved in the United States and several additional countries in
Europe and beyond.(4) It has orphan drug designation in the U.S., Europe
and Australia for its approved indications. Basilea has entered into
several license and distribution agreements for isavuconazole covering
the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Latin America, Asia-Pacific,
the Middle East and North Africa region, Canada, Russia, Turkey and
Israel.
About invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis
Invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis are life-threatening fungal
infections that predominantly affect immunocompromised patients, such as
patients with hematologic malignancies (blood cancer). Both infections
are associated with high morbidity and mortality.
About Basilea
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical
company, focused on the development of products that address the medical
challenges in the therapeutic areas of oncology and infectious diseases.
With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering,
developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to
meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening
conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel,
Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional
information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com.
Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain
forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect",
"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar
expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business,
including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of
research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such
statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and
other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition,
performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be
materially different from any future results, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this
date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements
contained herein as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
