Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2024) - BASIN URANIUM CORP. (CSE: NCLR) (CNSX: NCLR.CN) ("Basin Uranium" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release dated September 26, 2023, the expiry date (the "Expiry Date") of its 2,503,306 outstanding share purchase warrants issued on October 19, 2022 and November 15, 2022 (the "Warrants") shall be amended to 30 days in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The acceleration of the Expiry Date is mandated by the policies of the CSE in respect of the previous repricing of the Warrant's exercise price.

On May 10, 2024, the price of the Company's common shares on the CSE closed at $0.485, after closing at or above $0.438 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days (the "Trading Period"). Based on the terms of CSE's warrant repricing policies in respect to the Company's Warrants, this triggers the Company's obligation to accelerate the Expiry Date of the 2,503,306 Warrants held by shareholders who participated in the private placement detailed in the Company's news releases dated October 19, 2022 and November 16, 2022. The exercise period of the Warrants has been accelerated to 30 days (the "Accelerated Term"). The Accelerated Term shall commence seven (7) days from the end of the Trading Period. Accordingly, the new Expiry Date of the Warrants is June 16, 2024. Any Warrants that are unexercised will expire and be cancelled after 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on June 16, 2024.

About Basin Uranium Corp.

Basin Uranium is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on mineral exploration and development in the green energy sector. The company has three advanced-stage uranium projects located in the United States, namely the Chord and Wolf Canyon project in South Dakota, the South Pass project in Wyoming, and the Wray Mesa project in Utah. All four projects have seen extensive historical exploration and are located in prospective development areas. The Company also has the Mann Lake uranium project, located in the world-class Athabasca basin of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada, in addition to the CHG gold project in south-central British Columbia.

For further information, please contact Mr. Mike Blady or view the Company's filings at www.sedar.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mike Blady

Chief Executive Officer

info@basinuranium.ca

604-722-9842

