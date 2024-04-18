Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2024) - BASIN URANIUM CORP. (CSE: NCLR) (CNSX: NCLR.CN) ("Basin Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the formation of an advisory board to advance its US-focused uranium assets with the appointment of two industry veterans: Mr. Dan McCarn, CPG and Mr. John Glasscock.

"I am excited to have Mr. McCarn and Mr. Glasscock join the Basin Uranium Advisory Board. Both appointees have extensive experience in the Uranium industry domestically and abroad. Basin will continue to build out the US expertise of the team as we work towards commencing exploration and development work on our US property portfolio," commented Mike Blady, CEO of Basin Uranium.

Mr. Dan McCarn has over 30 years of experience in the nuclear, petroleum, minerals and environmental industries. Mr.McCarn has been involved both from a project or operating company level through to permitting and technical evaluation, to regulatory oversight with international agencies. Dan's experience includes working with AREVA as an exploration manager in Central Asia focusing on exploration and development for in situ recovery (ISR) uranium projects in Kazakhstan. Dan also has experience in permitting and environmental analysis of ISR uranium projects in the USA with the Crownpoint / Churchrock project in New Mexico, as well as working with companies including China National Nuclear Corp and the US Department of Energy (DOE). Mr. McCarn also has worked extensively with the International Atomic Energy Association (IAEA) in the evaluation of uranium projects in China, Kazakhstan, Czech Republic, Russia, and in the Continental United States.

John Glasscock is an exploration geologist with a career spanning over 35 years managing projects that targeted multiple deposit models located mostly in the US western states, Alaska, Minnesota, El Salvador, Mexico, the PRC, and Northern Ireland. Mr. Glasscock also designed and managed groundwater site assessments for the Florida DEQ and completed a large RCRA facility investigation for Mariah Environmental. From 1995 to 2018 he was president of Cowboy Exploration and Development LLC, a consulting and project generation group employing numberous geologists, GIS/graphics administrators as well as contract geo technicians. During the previous uranium cycle from 2004-2009 Cowboy provided services to High Plains Uranium and Tournigan Energy for which John directed US acquisitions and exploration drilling programs for uranium in Wyoming, South Dakota, and Arizona.

On March 26, 2024, Basin Uranium finalized a consulting services agreement with Plutus Invest & Consulting GmbH, based in Bremen, Germany (the "Consultant"). Pursuant to this agreement, the Consultant will provide strategic consulting services focused on market analysis and financial advisory to support Basin Uranium's business initiatives (collectively, the "Consulting Services"). These Consulting Services will begin immediately upon the effective date of the agreement and continue for a period of nine months, ending on December 26, 2024. Basin Uranium will compensate the Consultant with a fee of EUR 100,000, payable at the commencement of the services. All interactions and service provisions will be coordinated through the Consultant's main contact, the authorized representative at Buchtstr. 13, 28195 Bremen, Germany (email: contact@plutuinves.de; phone: +49 421 17540174).

On March 22, 2024, Basin Uranium has contracted i2i Marketing Group, LLC for a comprehensive online marketing and investor relations campaign, effective from the date of signing until on or about June 30, 2024. i2i Marketing Group, LLC (the "Service Provider") will assist Basin Uranium in crafting and managing digital content, sourcing authors for publications, and overseeing media distribution to promote the company's image and investment opportunities (collectively, the "Online Marketing Services"). The services are set to commence immediately with an initial non-refundable marketing budget of USD$250,000 allocated for the creation and booking of advertising campaigns. The term of this agreement is on a month-to-month basis, contingent upon renewal. (email: contact@i2illc.com; address 1233 Chesapeake Drive, Odessa, Florida, 33556; phone: 312-725-3843)

Basin Uranium has also entered into a digital marketing services agreement dated April 17, 2024, with Black Swan Solutions Inc., doing business as VHLA Media (the "Service Provider"). Under the terms and conditions of the agreement, VHLA Media will provide Basin Uranium with comprehensive digital marketing services designed to enhance the company's online presence and investor engagement. These services include the setup of advertising accounts, the creation of viral video content, and collaboration with financial influencers (collectively, the "Digital Marketing Services"). The Service Provider will commence the Digital Marketing Services immediately with the term set to conclude after one month, on May 17, 2024. However, the agreement includes provisions for potential extensions based on mutual agreement. Basin Uranium has agreed to a service fee of CAD$25,000 plus applicable GST, which has been paid upfront on April 9, 2024. The point of contact for these services will be Dawson Ignatieff, CEO of VHLA Media, located at 12263 256th Street, Maple Ridge, BC, V4R 1B5, who can be reached at email: dawson@vhlamedia.com; phone: 604-762-1611.

R. Tim Henneberry, PGeo (B.C.), a technical advisor to the Company, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical data in this news release.

About Basin Uranium Corp.

Basin Uranium is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on mineral exploration and development in the green energy sector. The company has three advanced-stage uranium projects located in the United States, namely the Chord project in South Dakota, the South Pass project in Wyoming, and the Wray Mesa project in Utah. All three projects have seen extensive historical exploration and are located in prospective development areas. The Company also has the Mann Lake uranium project, located in the world-class Athabasca basin of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada, in addition to the CHG gold project in south-central British Columbia.

