  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Baskerville Capital PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BASK   GB00BDZRYX75

BASKERVILLE CAPITAL PLC

(BASK)
Delayed London Stock Exchange 
- GBX   -.--%
Oberon Investments appoints Mike Cuthbert as permanent chair

03/21/2023 | 09:20am EDT
(Alliance News) - Oberon Investments Group PLC on Tuesday named Mike Cuthbert as its new chair.

Cuthbert succeeds Alex Hambro as chair, who will remain as a non-executive director of the London-based boutique investment management, wealth planning and corporate broking group.

Hambro has been interim chair since May 2022. At the time, the company said he would remain in the role until a permanent successor was appointed.

Cuthbert was most recently co-head of Financials at Zeus Capital Ltd.

Oberon said that during his career, Cuthbert has also been active in advising management and boards of asset and wealth management companies.

Chief Executive Simon McGivern said: "The board welcomes Mike to the Oberon chair role and believes that his skills, experience and capabilities will help us to enter the next phase of the group's development and to deliver our ambitious strategic plan.

Shares in Oberon were flat at 4.00 pence each in London on Tuesday afternoon.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

