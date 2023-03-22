Oberon hires Atomos investment chief as new head of investments

(Alliance News) - Oberon Investments Group PLC on Wednesday said it has hired Phil Smeaton as its new head of investment.

Smeaton is chief investment officer of Atomos Investments Ltd and Atomos Financial Planning Ltd.

Oberon Investments is a London-based boutique investment management, while Atomos is an investment management services provider and adviser. It was formerly known as Sanlam Wealth and is owned by the UK arm of Sanlam Ltd.

As CIO at Atomos, Smeaton designed and implemented an investment process which "brought together Sanlam's varied investment teams" and delivered a "robust" asset allocation framework for the investment team to build client portfolios, according to Oberon.

Before working at Atomos, Oberon said Smeaton worked for Batterymarch Financial Management Inc and Tokyo Mitsubishi Asset Management UK Ltd as a fund manager, starting his career in 2000.

"He brings over two decades of direct global equity experience, has successfully managed direct fixed income exposure during the Covid-19 credit crunch and the recent bond market reset, and has proven to be a calm head, even in the most volatile market conditions," Oberon said in a statement.

Oberon Chief Executive Officer Simon McGivern added: "Our investment management business continues to attract high-quality investment professionals with the right culture and values. Phil not only brings skill and experience, which further enhances our investment capabilities, but his passion to work for clients and engagement with colleagues makes him a perfect fit for us."

Shares in Oberon last traded at 4.00 pence each on AQSE in London on Friday last week. It has a market capitalisation of GBP19.5 million.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.