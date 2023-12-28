Oberon Investments Group PLC - investment management, wealth planning and corporate broking firm - Says "looking at ways" of realising value in investee Logic Investments, possibly through an IPO on London's AIM market in 2024. Oberon acquired a 63% stake in Logic, a fintech platform for custody and clearing, in June. This deal was funded through the issue of 50.1 million new Oberon shares. In September, Oberon purchased a further 6%, bringing the total stake in Logic Investments to 69%.

"It is in discussions with an AIM listed investment company about a transaction that would see Logic listed on the Alternative Investment Market at an GBP11 million valuation. Should this transaction progress, Oberon is expected to retain a majority stake of 55%," Oberon adds.

For the six months to September 30, Oberon's revenue rises 28% to GBP3.4 million, from GBP2.6 million year-on-year. Its pretax loss narrows to GBP1.6 million from GBP1.7 million.

