17.01.2024 / 17:12 CET/CEST
Basler AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: http://www.baslerweb.com/berichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: http://www.baslerweb.com/reports

Language: English
Company: Basler AG
An der Strusbek 60-62
22926 Ahrensburg
Germany
Internet: www.baslerweb.com

 
