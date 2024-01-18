EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Basler AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Basler AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2023:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: http://www.baslerweb.com/berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: http://www.baslerweb.com/reports
