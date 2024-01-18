EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Basler AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Basler AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

18.01.2024 / 07:15 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Basler AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2023:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2023
Address: http://www.baslerweb.com/berichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2023
Address: http://www.baslerweb.com/reports

18.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: Basler AG
An der Strusbek 60-62
22926 Ahrensburg
Germany
Internet: www.baslerweb.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1817377  18.01.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1817377&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp