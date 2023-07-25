Basler AG is a Germany-based manufacturer of industrial cameras for a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio comprises area scan cameras for traffic monitoring, factory automation or retail space; line scan cameras for quality assurance and sorting procedures, which review pictures line by line rather than as a whole; network cameras; three-dimensional (3D) cameras for applications in the area of logistics, as well as industrial image processing, imaging and inspection, and PowerPack Microscopy equipment. The Company also provides related software and components, including lenses, lens adapters and cables, among others. The Company operates through subsidiaries and representative offices in Europe, the United States and Asia.

Sector Office Equipment