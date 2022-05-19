Log in
    BSL   DE0005102008

BASLER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(BSL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/19 10:08:57 am EDT
104.10 EUR   +1.66%
Basler AG: Basler reaches agreement on the acquisition of the distribution business of Advanced Technologies

05/19/2022 | 09:41am EDT
DGAP-News: Basler AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent/Mergers & Acquisitions
Basler AG: Basler reaches agreement on the acquisition of the distribution business of Advanced Technologies

19.05.2022 / 15:38
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Basler reaches agreement on the acquisition of the distribution business of Advanced Technologies

With the acquisition of the distribution business of Advanced Technologies, Italy, Basler intends to further expand its direct business in Europe.


Ahrensburg, May 19th, 2022 ? Basler AG, a leading manufacturer of computer vision components, has reached an agreement on the acquisition of the distribution business of its longtime Italian sales partner Advanced Technologies S. p. a. The acquisition is expected to be completed in the short term and is still subject to the legally required consultation and notification procedures. With this transaction, Basler continues to consistently expand its direct business in Europe. Moreover, the company takes another large step within its transformation strategy to a full-range provider.

Alexander Temme, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Basler AG, explains: ?Basler has been consistently expanding its range of products and services for a number of years and has transformed from a camera maker to a full-range provider. The acquisition of the distribution business of Advanced Technologies as well as the subsequent planned merger underline this strategy. We are very pleased that in the future, Italian customers will be able to purchase our high-performance and cost-attractive computer vision portfolio directly from one global manufacturer with a very strong regional presence and expertise.?

Davide Nardelli, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Advanced Technologies S.p.A., says, "I am pleased to join the Basler Group family and I am excited to continue our success story together bringing our business to the next level. I thank all the employees and partners who have made this achievement possible and will be part of this new chapter extending our company impact in the region."

Advanced Technologies has been distributing image processing components and solutions for various industries for more than two decades. The company, located near Milano, Italy, successfully distributes a very broad portfolio of vision components from various manufacturers. With 22 employees, the Italian office will further strengthen the development of Basler AG?s sales activities in the EMEA region.

---

Basler is a leading international manufacturer of high-quality imaging components for computer vision applications. In addition to classic area scan and line scan cameras, lenses, frame grabbers, light modules, and software, the company offers embedded vision modules and solutions, 3D products, as well as customized products and consulting services. Basler's products are used in a variety of markets and applications, including factory automation, medical, logistics, retail, and robotics. They are characterized by high reliability, an excellent price/performance ratio, and long-term availability. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group employs around 1000 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg and other locations in Europe, Asia, and North America. Thanks to its worldwide sales and service organization and cooperation with renowned partners, it offers solutions that fit for customers from a wide range of sectors.

Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CFO/COO), An der Strusbek 60 ? 62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463100, ir/baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008




Contact:
Basler AG
Verena Fehling
Tel. +49 4102 463 101
Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com

19.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Basler AG
An der Strusbek 60-62
22926 Ahrensburg
Germany
Phone: 04102-463 0
Fax: 04102-463 109
E-mail: ir@baslerweb.com
Internet: www.baslerweb.com
ISIN: DE0005102008
WKN: 510200
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1357093

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1357093  19.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1357093&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
