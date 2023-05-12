Advanced search
    BSL   DE0005102008

BASLER AG

(BSL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:05:02 2023-05-12 pm EDT
20.60 EUR   -2.14%
02:41pBasler Ag : Basler sells block of shares
EQ
05/05BASLER AG : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating
MD
05/05Berenberg lowers target for Basler to 24 euros - 'Hold'.
DP
Basler AG: Basler sells block of shares

05/12/2023 | 02:41pm EDT
EQS-News: Basler AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Basler AG: Basler sells block of shares

12.05.2023 / 20:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News
Miscellaneous


Basler sells block of shares
 

Ahrensburg, May 12, 2023 – BASLER AG, a leading provider of image processing components for computer vision applications, has sold a block of shares.  

Yesterday, the Basler group sold 394,000 pieces of its own shares “over the counter (OTC)” at a share price of Euro 20.40 per share, excluding the subscription rights of shareholders.

The proceeds from the placement of own shares strengthen the company’s equity base and serve the announced interests of the company.

---------------------------------------------------------------

Basler AG is an international leader and experienced expert in computer vision. The company offers a broad coordinated portfolio of vision hardware and software. In addition, it enables customers to solve their vision application issues by developing customer-specific products or solutions. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group employs more than 1,000 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg, Germany, as well as other sales and development locations throughout Europe, Asia, and North America. 
 

Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CFO/COO), An der Strusbek 60 – 62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463101, ir/baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008 

 




Contact:
Basler AG
Verena Fehling
Tel. +49 4102 463 101
Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com

12.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Basler AG
An der Strusbek 60-62
22926 Ahrensburg
Germany
Phone: 04102-463 0
Fax: 04102-463 109
E-mail: ir@baslerweb.com
Internet: www.baslerweb.com
ISIN: DE0005102008
WKN: 510200
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1632337

 
End of News EQS News Service

1632337  12.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1632337&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
fermer