Basler AG: Basler sells block of shares



10.06.2023 / 21:12 CET/CEST

Ahrensburg, June 10, 2023 – BASLER AG, a leading provider of image processing components for computer vision applications, has sold a block of shares.



Yesterday, the Basler group sold 500,000 pieces of its own shares “over the counter (OTC)” at a share price of Euro 19.25 per share, excluding the subscription rights of shareholders.

The proceeds from the sale of own shares strengthen the company’s equity base and serve the announced interests of the company.

Basler AG is an international leader and experienced expert in computer vision. The company offers a broad coordinated portfolio of vision hardware and software. In addition, it enables customers to solve their vision application issues by developing customer-specific products or solutions. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group employs more than 1,000 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg, Germany, as well as other sales and development locations throughout Europe, Asia, and North America.



Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CFO/COO), An der Strusbek 60 – 62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463101, ir/baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008

Contact:Basler AGVerena FehlingTel. +49 4102 463 101Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com