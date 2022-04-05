Log in
    BSL   DE0005102008

BASLER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(BSL)
04/05 08:24:41 am EDT
102.5 EUR   +1.69%
08:13aBASLER AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02:49aBASLER AG : Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg
MD
04/04BASLER : Lens Selector Upgrade
PU
Basler AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

04/05/2022 | 08:13am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.04.2022 / 14:11
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Dietmar
Last name(s): Ley

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Basler AG

b) LEI
5299006OKY4JQTOWH448 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005102008

b) Nature of the transaction
Transfer of own shares of the Basler AG as a share-based component of the 2021 Board of Management compensation.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
100.8000 EUR 111283.2000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
100.8000 EUR 111283.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
01/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


05.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Basler AG
An der Strusbek 60-62
22926 Ahrensburg
Germany
Internet: www.baslerweb.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

74067  05.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1320787&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
