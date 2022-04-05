Basler AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



05.04.2022 / 14:11

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Dietmar Last name(s): Ley

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Basler AG

b) LEI

5299006OKY4JQTOWH448

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005102008

b) Nature of the transaction

Transfer of own shares of the Basler AG as a share-based component of the 2021 Board of Management compensation.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 100.8000 EUR 111283.2000 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 100.8000 EUR 111283.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

01/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

