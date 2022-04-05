|
Basler AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
05.04.2022 / 14:11
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Dietmar
|Last name(s):
|Ley
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005102008
b) Nature of the transaction
|Transfer of own shares of the Basler AG as a share-based component of the 2021 Board of Management compensation.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|100.8000 EUR
|111283.2000 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|100.8000 EUR
|111283.2000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
05.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Basler AG
|
|An der Strusbek 60-62
|
|22926 Ahrensburg
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.baslerweb.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
74067 05.04.2022
© EQS 2022
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
260 M
286 M
286 M
|Net income 2022
|
24,4 M
26,8 M
26,8 M
|Net cash 2022
|
49,3 M
54,2 M
54,2 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|41,8x
|Yield 2022
|0,73%
|
|Capitalization
|
1 005 M
1 105 M
1 105 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|3,68x
|EV / Sales 2023
|3,14x
|Nbr of Employees
|849
|Free-Float
|33,4%
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|5
|Last Close Price
|100,80 €
|Average target price
|136,98 €
|Spread / Average Target
|35,9%