    BSL   DE0005102008

BASLER AG

(BSL)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:09 2023-06-09 am EDT
19.70 EUR   -1.40%
Basler Ag : Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG
EQ
Basler Ag : Basler sells block of shares
EQ
BASLER AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Basler AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

06/10/2023 | 03:14pm EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Basler AG
Basler AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

10.06.2023 / 21:13 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares

1. Details of issuer
Basler AG
An der Strusbek 60-62
22926 Ahrensburg
Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons
holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.
 

3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
09 Jun 2023 

4. Share-position
  Share-position in % total amount of shares issued
Resulting situation 2.45 % 772,469
Previous publication 4.04 % /

5. Details
absolute in %
direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)		 direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
772,469 2.45 % %


10.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Basler AG
An der Strusbek 60-62
22926 Ahrensburg
Germany
Internet: www.baslerweb.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1653941  10.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1653941&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 256 M 276 M 276 M
Net income 2023 15,0 M 16,2 M 16,2 M
Net Debt 2023 19,2 M 20,6 M 20,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 46,6x
Yield 2023 0,58%
Capitalization 588 M 632 M 632 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,37x
EV / Sales 2024 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 1 139
Free-Float 33,5%
Chart BASLER AG
Duration : Period :
Basler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 19,70 €
Average target price 27,88 €
Spread / Average Target 41,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dietmar Ley Chief Executive Officer
Hardy Mehl Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Basler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Horst Garbrecht Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mirja Steinkamp Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASLER AG-33.33%632
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.-10.37%28 451
SHIMADZU CORPORATION19.60%9 474
TECAN GROUP AG-14.94%4 968
OLINK HOLDING AB (PUBL)-17.81%2 589
JEOL LTD.41.34%1 860
