Official BASLER AG press release
Basler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
December 22, 2023 at 03:30 am EST
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Basler AG
Basler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
22.12.2023 / 09:28 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name:
Basler AG Street:
An der Strusbek 60-62 Postal code:
22926 City:
Ahrensburg Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
5299006OKY4JQTOWH448 2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Ruth Wertheimer Date of birth: 07 Sep 1957 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
7-Industries Holding B.V., Amstelveen, The Netherlands 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New
4.80 %
0.00 %
4.80 %
31,500,000 Previous notification
5.10 %
0.00 %
5.10 %
/ 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0005102008
13,000
1,500,133
0.04 %
4.76 % Total
1,513,133
4.80 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % 0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Ruth Wertheimer
%
%
% 7-Main Ltd., Herzliya Pituach, Israel
%
%
% 7-Industrie B.V., Amstelveen, The Netherlands
%
%
% 7-Industries Holding B.V., Amstelveen, The Nehterlands
4.08 %
%
% 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both %
%
% 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
22.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
Basler AG
An der Strusbek 60-62
22926 Ahrensburg
Germany Internet:
www.baslerweb.com
End of News
EQS News Service
1803031 22.12.2023 CET/CEST
Basler AG is a Germany-based manufacturer of industrial cameras for a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio comprises area scan cameras for traffic monitoring, factory automation or retail space; line scan cameras for quality assurance and sorting procedures, which review pictures line by line rather than as a whole; network cameras; three-dimensional (3D) cameras for applications in the area of logistics, as well as industrial image processing, imaging and inspection, and PowerPack Microscopy equipment. The Company also provides related software and components, including lenses, lens adapters and cables, among others. The Company operates through subsidiaries and representative offices in Europe, the United States and Asia.
