Real-time Estimate
Tradegate
08:00:33 2024-04-22 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
10.76
EUR
-1.82%
-2.37%
-7.90%
Basler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
April 22, 2024 at 07:43 am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Basler AG
Basler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
22.04.2024 / 13:42 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name:
Basler AG Street:
An der Strusbek 60-62 Postal code:
22926 City:
Ahrensburg Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
5299006OKY4JQTOWH448 2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung City of registered office, country: Frankfurt/Main, Germany 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New
5.12 %
0.00 %
5.12 %
31,500,000 Previous notification
3.42 %
0.00 %
3.42 %
/ 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0005102008
0
1,613,956
0.00 %
5.12 % Total
1,613,956
5.12 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % 0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more) -Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung
%
%
% -Universal-Investment-Luxembourg S.A.
4.37 %
%
% 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both %
%
% 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
22.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
Basler AG
An der Strusbek 60-62
22926 Ahrensburg
Germany Internet:
www.baslerweb.com
End of News
EQS News Service
1886091 22.04.2024 CET/CEST
BASLER AG : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
Mar. 28
ZD
BASLER AG : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
Mar. 28
ZD
Transcript : Basler Aktiengesellschaft, 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 28, 2024
Mar. 28
Basler Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
Mar. 27
CI
Berenberg raises Basler to 'Buy' and target to 14 euros
Jan. 19
DP
Berenberg lowers target for Basler to 11 euros - 'Hold'
Nov. 21
DP
BASLER AG : Berenberg remains Neutral
Nov. 21
ZD
Basler Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
Nov. 08
CI
Transcript : Basler Aktiengesellschaft, Nine Months 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2023
Nov. 08
Basler Aktiengesellschaft Provides Earnings Guidance
Nov. 08
CI
Basler Aktiengesellschaft(XTRA:BSL) dropped from Germany SDAX (Total Return) Index
23-09-15
CI
Hauck Aufhäuser IB starts Basler with 'Hold' - Target 12 Euro
23-09-14
DP
BASLER AG : Hauck & Aufhauser reaffirms its Neutral rating
23-09-14
ZD
Index changes move United Internet in particular in pre-borsday trading
23-09-06
DP
Deutsche Börse Shuffles DAX Index Composition
23-09-06
MT
BASLER AG : Jefferies sticks Neutral
23-08-29
ZD
Transcript : Basler Aktiengesellschaft, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 10, 2023
23-08-10
Basler Swings to Loss in H1; Revenue Falls
23-08-10
MT
Basler Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
23-08-09
CI
BASLER AG : Berenberg sticks Neutral
23-07-31
ZD
BASLER AG : Warburg Research gives a Buy rating
23-07-25
ZD
BASLER AG : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
23-07-25
ZD
Basler struggles with market weakness: caps forecasts and cuts jobs
23-07-24
DP
Basler struggles with market weakness: Cuts forecasts significantly - job cuts
23-07-24
DP
BASLER AG : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating
23-07-11
ZD
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
Basler AG is a Germany-based manufacturer of industrial cameras for a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio comprises area scan cameras for traffic monitoring, factory automation or retail space; line scan cameras for quality assurance and sorting procedures, which review pictures line by line rather than as a whole; network cameras; three-dimensional (3D) cameras for applications in the area of logistics, as well as industrial image processing, imaging and inspection, and PowerPack Microscopy equipment. The Company also provides related software and components, including lenses, lens adapters and cables, among others. The Company operates through subsidiaries and representative offices in Europe, the United States and Asia.
More about the company
Last Close Price
10.96
EUR
Average target price
15.07
EUR
Spread / Average Target
+37.47% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
More than 20 years
at your side
Our Experts
are here for you
OUR EXPERTS ARE HERE FOR YOU
Monday - Friday 9am-12pm / 2pm-6pm GMT + 1