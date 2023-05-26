EQS-News: Basler AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Basler AG: Results of today’s annual general meeting



26.05.2023 / 17:01 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate News

Results of today’s annual general meeting

Ahrensburg, May 26, 2023 – BASLER AG, a leading provider of image processing components for computer vision applications has held its regular annual general meeting today.



At the annual general meeting held this afternoon in Hamburg, the company informed shareholders about the past fiscal year 2022, provided an outlook for 2023 and put a large number of issues to a vote.



The items put to the vote were approved by a large majority.

Detailed information on the annual general meeting and the voting results are published on

https://www.baslerweb.com/de/unternehmen/investoren/Hauptversammlung/Hauptversammlung 2023/.

In addition, as of today, Ms. Tanja Schley and Mr. Alexander Jürn take up their duties as employee representatives on the supervisory board. They were recently elected by the employees of Basler AG and succeed Ms. Dorothea Brandes, whose four-year term expires today and who did not stand for re-election, and Dr. Marco Grimm, who has already left the company at the end of February 2023.

Norbert Basler will continue to serve as chairman of the supervisory board and Horst W. Garbrecht will continue to serve as vice chairman of the supervisory board.

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Basler AG is an international leader and experienced expert in computer vision. The company offers a broad coordinated portfolio of vision hardware and software. In addition, it enables customers to solve their vision application issues by developing customer-specific products or solutions. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group employs more than 1,000 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg, Germany, as well as other sales and development locations throughout Europe, Asia, and North America.



Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CFO/COO), An der Strusbek 60 – 62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463101, ir/baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008

Contact:Basler AGVerena FehlingTel. +49 4102 463 101Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com