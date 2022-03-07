Basler : CXP-12 Inspection of Electronic Components

07-Mar-2022

In the quality control of different electronic components such as CMOS sensors and display panels, our CXP-12 components demonstrate their high flexibility. Their strength shows both in the imaging defect inspection of the CMOS sensors for scratches and the smallest defects, and in the brightness inspection of the panels. Using the CoaXPress 2.0 standard, the boost cameras fully exploit the sensor performance, which ensures high data throughput with the best image quality for both applications.

For checking CMOS sensors, a high-resolution camera with a large depth of field and a frame rate of over 30 fps that is compatible with a telecentric lens is ideal. The suitable lens has a 1x magnification and offers a 21 x 15.79 mm field of view. This camera is best matched with the single-channel CXP-12 Interface Card1 C and other CXP-12 components, including software.

When testing the brightness of display panels and the micro-LEDs (light-emitting diodes) they contain, the camera checks for the maximum brightness that the display can generate and for uniform brightness distribution over the entire panel area. This requires a high resolution and, for larger panels, a correspondingly large field of view without sacrificing speed - a task that the boost camera handles reliably in combination with the single-channel Interface Card 1C.

Our CXP-12 solutions, consisting of hardware components plus the proven pylon Camera Software Suite , are already in use in a wide range of application s.

