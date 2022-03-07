Log in
    BSL   DE0005102008

BASLER AG

(BSL)
Basler : CXP-12 Inspection of Electronic Components

03/07/2022 | 10:10am EST
07-Mar-2022 CXP-12 Inspection of Electronic Components

In the quality control of different electronic components such as CMOS sensors and display panels, our CXP-12 components demonstrate their high flexibility. Their strength shows both in the imaging defect inspection of the CMOS sensors for scratches and the smallest defects, and in the brightness inspection of the panels. Using the CoaXPress 2.0 standard, the boost cameras fully exploit the sensor performance, which ensures high data throughput with the best image quality for both applications.

For checking CMOS sensors, a high-resolution camera with a large depth of field and a frame rate of over 30 fps that is compatible with a telecentric lens is ideal. The suitable lens has a 1x magnification and offers a 21 x 15.79 mm field of view. This camera is best matched with the single-channel CXP-12 Interface Card1 C and other CXP-12 components, including software.

When testing the brightness of display panels and the micro-LEDs (light-emitting diodes) they contain, the camera checks for the maximum brightness that the display can generate and for uniform brightness distribution over the entire panel area. This requires a high resolution and, for larger panels, a correspondingly large field of view without sacrificing speed - a task that the boost camera handles reliably in combination with the single-channel Interface Card 1C.

Our CXP-12 solutions, consisting of hardware components plus the proven pylon Camera Software Suite , are already in use in a wide range of application s.

Read the Use Case

Disclaimer

Basler AG published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 15:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 217 M 236 M 236 M
Net income 2021 21,9 M 23,9 M 23,9 M
Net cash 2021 13,3 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 45,5x
Yield 2021 0,66%
Capitalization 982 M 1 072 M 1 072 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,47x
EV / Sales 2022 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 849
Free-Float -
Chart BASLER AG
Duration : Period :
Basler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 98,50 €
Average target price 142,18 €
Spread / Average Target 44,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dietmar Ley Chief Executive Officer
Hardy Mehl Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Basler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eckart Kottkamp Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Horst W. Garbrecht Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASLER AG-37.97%1 072
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-12.52%68 327
GARMIN LTD.-18.80%21 316
ALLEGION PLC-11.44%10 349
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-20.44%8 852
TELEDYNE FLIR, LLC0.00%7 565