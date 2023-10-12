Basler AG, a leading supplier of image processing components, has completely redesigned its website baslerweb.com. The goal was to offer users a smooth customer journey that is both visually and technically modern. The focus is on a few clicks to products, solutions and relevant information as well as a good overview and navigation.

Depending on the user's intentions and level of knowledge, the new website has different entry points: Nearly 3,000 vision components can now be ordered directly from the product area, application examples show concrete solutions for vision challenges, and Basler's "Vision Campus" learning hub provides basic information and background on the topic of image processing. Helpful tools such as the "Vision System Configurator" are now available in a revised version. "It was important for us to set new standards with the new website, both visually and in terms of usability. The new look, revised structures and short click paths reflect the core values of our brand, namely innovation and simplicity," says Anke Wübbelmann, Executive Director Communications at Basler.

The website is available in German, English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean, Japanese, and other country versions. In addition to nearly 3,000 products, it contains more than 600 additional content pages with articles and technical articles on all aspects of vision technology.